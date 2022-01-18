Giuliani, Other Pro-Trump Lawyers Hit With Subpoenas Over Jan. 6 Attack

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to three lawyers and a political strategist who joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn.

Meanwhile, CNN reported early Tuesday evening the the committee had also subpoenaed the phone and text records of Eric Trump and the fiance of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The phone records are part of a new round of call detail records from communication companies which give the committee logs showing incoming and outgoing calls, including the date, time and length of calls and text messages, but not the substance or content of the messages, according to CNN.

The information still could aid the committee in seeing who was talking to each other during the time leading up to, during and after January 6, sources said.

"The Select Committee is looking into the causes that contributed to the violence on January 6th, including attempts to promote unsupported claims of election fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results," said select committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," he said. "We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy."

In the committee's letter to Giuliani, who was the Trump team's most visible face during the effort to overturn the Nov. 3 election, Thompson says the committee's investigation has revealed evidence the former New York mayor "publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on your allegations."

Giuliani urged Trump to "direct the seizure of voting machines around the country after being told that the Department of Homeland Security had no lawful authority to do so," according to Thompson.

Ellis, Thompson said, "prepared and circulated two memos purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors."

Powell directed Trump to seize voting machines to "find evidence that foreign adversaries had hacked those machines and altered the results of the election," Thompson wrote.

Epshteyn, who was acting as a political consultant to the Trump team, was subpoenaed because published reports have placed him in the team's "war room" in the Willard Hotel and he is "reported to have participated in a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6, during which options were discussed to delay the certification of election results in light of Vice President Pence's unwillingness to deny or delay certification."

President Donald Trump and his supporters have called the committee's investigation a "witch hunt," noting that there are only two Republicans on the committee, both appointed by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and both of whom voted in favor of Trump's impeachment. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, declined to participate in the panel after Pelosi rejected some of his GOP picks.

Reuters contributed.

Related Stories: