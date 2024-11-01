JPMorgan CEO: World War III Already Here

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a speech at the Institute of International Finance that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have already started a third World War.

Dimon previously said Russia, North Korea, and Iran were an "evil axis" that, alongside China, will hurt institutions like NATO, Newsweek reported.

"And they're talking about doing it now," Dimon said at the event. "They're not talking about waiting 20 years. And so the risk of this is extraordinary if you read history. World War III has already begun. You already have battles on the ground being coordinated in multiple countries."

Dimon said the United States needs to stop being naïve and believing it can avoid intervening.

"What we should be thinking about is we can't take the chance this will resolve itself. We have to make sure that we are involved in doing the right things to get it resolved properly," Dimon said. “I talk about the risk to us if those things go south. We run scenarios that would shock you. I don't even want to mention them."

Dimon warned that nuclear weapons are the top threat facing mankind, especially with Russian President Vladmir Putin threatening nuclear blackmail.

“'If your military starts to win, we're rolling out the nuclear weapons' type of thing," Dimon said. "If that doesn't scare you, it should. We've got to be very careful about what we're trying to accomplish in the next couple of years."

The use of nuclear weapons could decimate cities, Dimon said.

"It's just a matter of time before these things are going off in major cities around the world," Dimon said. "I think we have to just have clarity and subordinate a lot of things to make sure this ends up right."