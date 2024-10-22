WATCH TV LIVE

NY Times: JPMorgan Chief Dimon Would Consider a Role in Harris Admin

Jamie Dimon (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 12:21 PM EDT

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon would consider a government role, perhaps that of the Treasury Secretary, if Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris wins the U.S. presidential election, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Dimon is not making his stance known publicly for fear of retribution should Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, win, according to the report.

The CEO of the largest U.S. bank has long been floated for senior positions on U.S. economic policy.

But at JPMorgan's post-earnings call earlier this month, Dimon said the chance of him being asked to take up a government role was "almost nil."

"And I probably am not going to do it. But I always reserve the right" to reconsider, he said.

Dimon took the reins at JPMorgan in 2006. He has emphasized that he and the rest of the board will "do the right thing" on succession when he eventually leaves, without specifying details.

He has been outspoken on economic and policy matters and has often celebrated American exceptionalism, including in his widely read annual letter in April.

"I've always been an American patriot and my country is more important to me than my company," he told analysts on a call this month.

The bank declined to comment on the report. Spokespeople for the Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


