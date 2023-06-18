Rep. James Comer: More to Come on Biden 'Influence Peddling'

The hits will keep on coming on President Joe Biden's alleged "influence peddling schemes," according to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"Our job in the House Oversight Committee is to follow the money, and we have more bank records coming in," Comer told the "Mark Levin Show" on Rumble.

"We're going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we're on the right track, even though we're having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress, and fight the mainstream media."

Comer has long expressed frustration his committee's important work is being overshadowed, if not outright ignored. Even former President Donald Trump has alleged Saturday his "fake indictment" is a Biden Justice Department operation to cover up the allegations against the president.

"I think we've done as much as we could do with the obstacles we've had to overcome," Comer told Mark Levin. "No one thought I would get bank records. No one thought we would get access to the Treasury, Cabinet's suspicious activity reports, but we would not take no for an answer.

"We kept fighting and we prevailed. When we got access to the suspicious activity reports, the mainstream media said there was nothing there."

The DOJ and the FBI are not being transparent with the American people, according to Comer, and that is shown by the inconsistency of their own excuses.

"You heard in the testimony when Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley grilled the deputy FBI director as to why they wouldn't release the Form 1023, they said, 'Well, we don't want to endanger the life of our paid informant who's one of our most trusted, highest paid, most credible FBI informants,'" Comer told Levin.

"So, if this is the case, and the FBI informant's that credible and the FBI informant tells the FBI that the vice president of the United States took a bribe from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy and foreign aid, then why did the FBI not investigate it?"

But Comer said constitutional checks and balances is coming to bear fruit against Biden administration unequal protection under the law.

"They didn't want to investigate the shell companies," Comer concluded to Levin. "They didn't want to investigate the money laundering. And then we know the Department of Justice hasn't done anything, so there's a pattern here where the federal government, the deep state bureaucracies, have turned a blind eye to Joe Biden."

