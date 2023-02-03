Rep. Clyburn Urging Dems to Compromise on Police Reform

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., are in agreement there is some new progress made on police reform, with the latter urging Democrats to work with Republicans such as Scott.

"I just think that we have got to make some progress," Clyburn told The Washington Post. "We may not get everything that we need or everything that we want in one fell swoop, but we need to get this done."

Democrats should not hold out for the "perfect piece of legislation," Clyburn added.

"There's no perfect bill," Clyburn told the Post. "To keep trying to get the perfect piece of legislation rather than a good piece of legislation — I just don't know if that's a good thing to do."

Clyburn's remarks echo Scott's optimism amid talks for police reform. Republicans have frequently pointed to Democrats rejecting Scott's policing legislation in the past Senate.

"I've been working toward common ground solutions that actually have a shot at passing," Scott tweeted Thursday. "Solutions to increase funding and training to make sure only the best wear the badge. Solutions that would have made a difference in places like Memphis & Kenosha."

Clyburn is working with fellow Black lawmakers Scott and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., saying "chances are fair to good" the bipartisan work will pay off.

"I talked with Tim Scott two days ago," Clyburn told the Post. "I've talked with Booker. I think the chances are good that we'll get something done."

Still, Clyburn considers any end result a compromise and not enough for his liking, but he is willing to accept good over great.

"Will it go as far as I would like to see it go? I don't know that it will," Clyburn concluded.

Last month's killing of Tyre Nichols, 29, a Black man beaten to death by five Black Memphis police officers, has renewed efforts in Congress to pass policing reform.

Republicans have rebuked Democrats' refusal to bring forward for debate Scott's policing reform legislation in the past Congress.

And now, despite the progress being hailed, Scott is adamant "resurrecting" Clyburn's George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a "nonstarter," The Hill reported.