Trump Slams McCarthy Over Ashli Babbitt Comments

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 03 February 2023 07:53 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump, proclaiming Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police while demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, ripped House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for saying the police officer who shot her was just doing his job.

Trump made his comments in a post on his TruthSocial platform on Thursday night.

He wrote: "I totally disagree with the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, in that the Police Officer 'Thug,' who has had a very checkered past to begin with, was not just 'doing his job' when he shot and killed Great Patriot Ashli Babbitt at point blank range. Despite trying to keep him anonymous, shielded, and protected, this MISFIT proudly showed up on NBC Fake Nightly News 'bragging' about the killing. He was not a hero but a COWARD, who wanted to show how tough he was. ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!"

Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the speaker's lobby inside the Capitol, where police officers were evacuating members of Congress from the protest supporting Trump's challenge of the 2020 presidential election.

"I think the police officer did his job," McCarthy told reporters when asked whether he thought she was murdered.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., earlier this week said she wanted to use her position on the House Oversight Committee to investigate claims of "civil rights abuses" committed against Trump supporters arrested on Jan. 6 and review Babbitt's shooting.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


