Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: Elon Musk 'Is the Singular Solution I Trust'

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave a full-throated endorsement of Elon Musk's buyout and said Musk is "the singular solution I trust" for the social media giant.

Musk, the outspoken Tesla CEO, reached an agreement to buy Twitter for about $44 billion on Monday.

Dorsey's comments came in a series of tweets on Monday.

He wrote: "I love Twitter; Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

In another tweet he wrote: "The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

The former CEO added: "In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

In another tweet, Dorsey referred to the current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

"Elon's goal of creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one," Dorsey said. "This is also Parag's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path ... I believe it with all my heart."

He concluded, "I'm so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!"

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service "better than ever," The Associated Press reported.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," he said.