Ivanka Reportedly 'Warming' to Idea of WH Role If Father Wins

Ivanka Trump is "warming" to the idea of taking on a role in the White House if her father Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November, according to a report in Puck.

A person familiar with Ivanka's thinking told Puck that Ivanka is "warming to the idea of trying to be helpful" again and is "privately not ruling out having some sort of role. She's not like 'Hell no' anymore."

Puck reported that she has been advised to wait, however, until the Republican convention in the middle of July, so as to avoid the news cycle surrounding her father's trial.

What role Ivanka, who served as an adviser in her father's administration, would play in the campaign or the White House remains unclear, according to Puck.

Officially, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have stated, through a spokesperson for the couple, that "as they've both repeatedly stated, Ivanka and Jared continue to focus on their family and their lives in the private sector and do not intend to go back to politics."

But the talk surrounding her appears to be a trial balloon and a way to signal what is likely to be a gradual reentry into Trump's presidential campaign, according to Puck.

"After a longstanding position of ruling it out, she's more open to it," said the source familiar with Ivanka's thinking. "It's getting more real, it's revving up."