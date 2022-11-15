×
Tags: ivanka trump | donald trump | 2024 | presidential | campaign | declaration

Ivanka Not in Attendance: 'Love My Father,' Won't Be 'Involved in Politics'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:03 PM EST

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump was notably not in attendance Tuesday night for former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign declaration, saying she is going to focus on raising her children and staying out of politics.

"I love my father very much; this time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and private life we are creating as a family; I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka Trump reportedly told ABC News in a statement. 

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," the statement continued. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments."

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner reportedly did attend Trump's campaign announcement.

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:03 PM
