Trump Says He Never Asked Ivanka, Jared to Be Part of '24 Run

Former President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he never requested that his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner be part of his 2024 presidential campaign, despite reports in the media that claimed otherwise.

"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that "there has never been anything like this 'ride' before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!"

The New York Post reported last month that the former president spent part of his daughter Tiffany's wedding at Mar-a-Lago trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to be with him on stage when he announced his third consecutive run for the White House.

But Ivanka decided not to attend her father's announcement of his third presidential campaign last month, saying that she was prioritizing the couple's children instead, Newsweek reported. Although Kushner went to the event, he was not on stage with Trump.

The New York Post quoted an insider who said that both Ivanka and Jared rejected his attempts to get them involved in the campaign, saying "they both feel they got burned in Washington and don't want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign."

New York Magazine added a few days ago that Kushner refused to help Trump when calls began to come in looking for his aid and public support after the former president had his controversial dinner with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has denied the Holocaust, soon after his campaign announcement.

In the interview with New York Magazine, Trump said that "I think that all members of my family are with me. It doesn't mean that they're going to work on the campaign, but they're always 100% with me."

He added that couldn't blame Ivanka for not attending his announcement that he was running again for president saying that "she did a very good job, and she was treated unfairly, and I don't want to see that happen ... it's a nasty business."