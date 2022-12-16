Israeli, UAE Ambassadors Hold 'Productive Meeting' With DeSantis

Ambassadors from Israel and the United Arab Emirates met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week — a meeting that earns added attention due to DeSantis' potential presidential aspirations.

Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the U.S., used Twitter on Thursday to post a photo with himself, DeSantis, and UAE Ambassador Al Otaiba.

"I had a productive meeting with @GovRonDeSantis together with UAE Ambassador [Yousef] Al Otaiba," Herzog tweeted. "We gave an overview of the Abraham Accords & the strategic significance & opportunities that they present to our region, the world & to Florida. We invited him to visit our countries in 2023."

"I also thanked Governor DeSantis for his strong support of Israel & for the significant steps he has taken to combat antisemitism. We look forward to continuing to work with him to deepen Israel-Florida relations & to connect Florida to the exciting new dynamic in our region," Herzog tweeted.

Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the consul general of Israel in Miami, also was present.

"Always good to meet @GovRonDeSantis and discuss with him the many ways to strengthen the relations and partnership between @Israel and Florida. #TheSunShineStates," tweeted Elbaz-Starinsky, who shared photos from the meeting.

DeSantis, generally considered former President Donald Trump's top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — even though DeSantis has not said if he plans to run — has been a stronger supporter of Israel.

DeSantis supported the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, held a cabinet meeting in Israel, and pushed to go after corporations that were boycotting or limiting their activities in Israel, Politico reported.

The outlet also reported that Trump was set to meet Friday with an Orthodox Jewish educational group in Doral, Florida.

Foreign leaders previously have visited Florida governors, including DeSantis. Still, ambassadors from two countries traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, to discuss significant foreign policy issues such as the Abraham Accords is worthy of note.

Several recent polls have shown DeSantis with a strong edge over Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis holds a commanding 52% to 38% lead over Trump among GOP primary voters, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

A USA Today and Suffolk University Poll on Tuesday showed DeSantis leading Trump 56% to 33% among Republicans.

A Yahoo-YouGov poll last week found that DeSantis held a 47% to 42% advantage over Trump in a nationwide survey.