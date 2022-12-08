DeSantis to Meet Republican Donors Ahead of Inauguration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to discuss his future plans with donors in Miami before his Jan. 3 inauguration ceremony, as speculation of a 2024 presidential run looms.

The governor will fundraise alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, at an event called "The Freedom Blueprint," according to The Washington Post.

It comes after DeSantis, reelected this year by a nearly 20-point margin, reeled in record money for 2022 — $200 million — through his official reelection campaign and the Friends of Ron DeSantis statewide political action committee.

Of that cash, DeSantis has more than $70 million held in reserve that some speculate could be the launching point for a presidential bid, with Budget Suites of America owner Robert Bigelow and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin serving as some of his top contributors.

Although this weekend's event is limited to a few people who contributed to DeSantis' campaign from South Florida, the governor is fielding the idea of holding events in other parts of the state for local donors.

Meanwhile, those who have spoken to DeSantis about 2024 say he is still undecided about challenging former President Donald Trump. One source predicted that any potential announcement would likely come in May, the end of Florida's legislative session.