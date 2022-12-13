DeSantis Wants Grand Jury to Probe Vaccine 'Wrongdoing'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will petition the state Supreme Court to appoint a grand jury to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" involving COVID-19 vaccines.

DeSantis said in a roundtable discussion, which discussed pharmaceutical companies not releasing data on COVID-19 vaccines to independent researchers, that he will ask the Florida Supreme Court "to empanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines."

He added, "We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not. In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug."

DeSantis also noted that Florida "got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis. So, it’s not like this is something that’s unprecedented."

He concluded, "That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct."