Michael Rapaport: 'Voting for Trump Is on the Table'

Actor Michael Rapaport stated he would not be voting for President Joe Biden.

Speaking from an Israeli beach last week to an interviewer from Visegrad24, Rappaport said, "I will not vote for Joe Biden."

"I do not support anybody from the Squad, I think they're totally full of s**t," he continued. "I think they're dangerous, I think they're race hustlers, I think they're cons, I think inevitably they want to get themselves production deals to produce documentaries. I think they're three-card monte-playing bulls**t artists. I think they totally have an agenda."

"At this point, when we're doing this interview, voting for Trump is on the table," he added. "People are like 'What are you talking about?' That's my reality, that is my reality. I will not support anybody who's anti-Israel."