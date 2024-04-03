Dem Analyst: Trump Isn't Biden's 'Greatest Threat'

When it comes to the 2024 election, President Joe Biden's "greatest threat" isn't former President Donald Trump, one Democrat analyst says.

"I don't think the greatest threat to Joe Biden is Donald Trump," CNN political analyst and former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers said on CNN Newsroom.

According to Sellers, the bigger threat to Biden's bid for reelection is voters who stay home instead of coming out to vote in November.

"The problem with Joe Biden is he has to be able to go out and woo many of these voters who are somewhat uninspired, who are looking for cessation of fire in the war in Gaza," Sellers said. "It's a number of issues motivating young voters, making sure that Black voters understand what your message is and how this is going to look going forward."

Though Biden has already secured the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, he faced some pushback in some state primaries from voters opposed to his position on the Israel-Hamas war. Last month, his administration's support of Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip caused Biden some issues in the swing state of Michigan, which he narrowly won in 2020 and which has a significant Muslim population.

In protest, more than 100,000 Michigan primary voters cast their ballots for "uncommitted."

Recent polling of the race between Biden and Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, shows a neck-and-neck contest.

Cameron Easley of Morning Consult shared an updated presidential tracking poll on X on Monday and commented on Biden's slight lead.

"Biden maintains his lead over Trump (he's +2 now)," Easley wrote. "Perhaps more notably, he's tied with Trump among independents. It's the first time Trump hasn't led among these key voters since late November."

On Wednesday, Heath Brown, associate professor of public policy at City University of New York, told Newsweek that the race between the current and former president is tightening.

"These latest polls confirm that this campaign is very close and will likely remain that way for the foreseeable future," Brown said.

A poll from NPR/PBS/Marist from last month found 50% of respondents supported Biden, while 48% supported Trump.

The conflict in Gaza looks to remain a top issue heading into the next election, with many pro-Palestinian voters continuing to call on Biden to broker a cease-fire in Gaza and the president's relationship with Israel increasingly frayed.