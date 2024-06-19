MacKenzie Scott Money Tied to Anti-Israel Encampment

A Philadelphia-based community fund awarded $2 million by MacKenzie Scott has ties to an activist group behind an pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania, the Washington Free Beacon reported.
Bread & Roses Community Fund, a funder of grassroots organizing for racial, social, and economic justice in the Philadelphia region, was given the money in March by Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos as part of $640 million she awarded to more than 360 organizations.
Just weeks later, Bread & Roses honored the Philly Palestine Coalition with its "Victory is Ours Award," which it gives to a local group that has "advanced moments for racial and economic justice."
"The coalition builds collective power by uniting groups working towards a shared vision of liberation for all," Bread & Roses said in its award announcement. "They organize direct actions including sit-ins, banner drops, encampments, and vigils to put pressure on division-makers to end genocide in Palestine."
During the award ceremony, Bread & Roses executive director Casey Cook touted the grant from Scott. Members of the Philly Palestine Coalition were in attendance to accept the award and led chants of "Free, Free Palestine."
