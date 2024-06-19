WATCH TV LIVE

MacKenzie Scott Money Tied to Anti-Israel Encampment

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 12:16 PM EDT

A Philadelphia-based community fund awarded $2 million by MacKenzie Scott has ties to an activist group behind an pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Bread & Roses Community Fund, a funder of grassroots organizing for racial, social, and economic justice in the Philadelphia region, was given the money in March by Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos as part of $640 million she awarded to more than 360 organizations.

Just weeks later, Bread & Roses honored the Philly Palestine Coalition with its "Victory is Ours Award," which it gives to a local group that has "advanced moments for racial and economic justice."

"The coalition builds collective power by uniting groups working towards a shared vision of liberation for all," Bread & Roses said in its award announcement. "They organize direct actions including sit-ins, banner drops, encampments, and vigils to put pressure on division-makers to end genocide in Palestine."

During the award ceremony, Bread & Roses executive director Casey Cook touted the grant from Scott. Members of the Philly Palestine Coalition were in attendance to accept the award and led chants of "Free, Free Palestine."

Solange Reyner

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 12:16 PM
