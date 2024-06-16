Docs: Al Jazeera Is Hamas' 'Propaganda, Intelligence Arm'

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera Middle East media organization is reportedly censoring criticism of Hamas terrorists in Gaza amid Israel's operations.

The allegations come amid an Israeli court renewing the media ban on Al Jazeera in Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday.

"Al Jazeera is perceived by the terrorist organization Hamas as its propaganda and intelligence arm," according to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's evidence, presented to the Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday.

Among the evidence are videos that show cut Al Jazeera clips and social media sharing the fuller versions.

What gets edited out tends to be instances in which Palestinians criticize Hamas leadership; the terrorists' long-rebuked use of "human shields" in Gaza; and citizens, reportedly including doctors and journalists, who allegedly held the hostages who were recently returned.

The court renewed the Israeli censorship of Al Jazeera because the evidence proved the "severe and worrying impact of the content broadcast on the channel," according to the court filings from Karhi, which "was the motive and incentive for the action of terrorists within the state."

Al Jazeera is aligned with the Qatari government and Qatar is attempting to play a mediating role between Israeli, Hamas terrorists, and other global leaders involved in the management of the war in Gaza.

Israeli officials have long rebuked Hamas terrorist strategies of taking hostages and using civilians as human shields to protect against Israeli retaliation for the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, if not leveraging for propaganda campaigns around the world to bring anti-Israel sentiment to grant the Palestinians a state.

Israel charged that the new state would instantly become a terrorist haven that would wage a decadeslong campaign to destroy Israel in the ideology of radical Islamic terrorism.

Israel, since beginning its war on Hamas, has rejected long-term cease-fire overtures before it meets its three stated goals: Return all hostages; destroy the Hamas terrorist regime; and demilitarize and deradicalize Gaza.