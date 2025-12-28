IDF Receives 'Historic' Iron Beam Laser Interceptor

Israel on Sunday took delivery of the world's first fully operational high-power laser air-defense system, a milestone Israeli officials say will fundamentally change the battlefield and strengthen the nation's security against rockets, drones, and other aerial threats.

The Iron Beam laser interceptor was formally handed over to the Israel Defense Forces by the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems following years of development and extensive testing, according to YNET News.

Officials said the system successfully intercepted rockets, mortars, and unmanned aerial vehicles during trials simulating real combat conditions.

Iron Beam is expected to be integrated into the Israeli Air Force and added to Israel's multilayered air-defense network, which already includes Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the Arrow missile system.

Unlike traditional interceptors, Iron Beam uses a high-energy laser to destroy incoming threats at a fraction of the cost, offering what defense officials describe as a game-changing economic and operational advantage.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry called Iron Beam a "global technological and engineering breakthrough," highlighting its advanced laser source and electro-optical targeting system that allow for precise interceptions at extended ranges and with minimal marginal cost.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Certain events truly merit the designation 'historic milestone' in the most precise sense."

"For the first time in the world, a high-power laser interception system has reached full operational maturity," Katz said.

"This achievement changes the rules of engagement and sends a clear message to our enemies — near and far — not to test us," he said.

Katz added that Israel's defensive strength is matched by its offensive capabilities, warning that the message of deterrence "reverberates from Tehran to Sana'a to Beirut."

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said the delivery marks the transition from development to serial production, noting that multiple Iron Beam systems are already being manufactured.

He called the project "only the beginning of a technological revolution" in Israeli defense.

Israeli Air Force Cmdr. Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said the system's arrival would significantly enhance the military's ability to protect Israeli civilians, praising the close partnership between the IDF and Israel's defense industry.