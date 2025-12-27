IDF Strikes Hezbollah Terror Compound in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday struck a terror compound in Lebanon used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force to conduct drills for attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.

According to the military, training at the facility included live-fire exercises and additional drills involving a range of weapons.

"The training activities conducted at the compound constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

At the same time, the military struck several weapon storage sites and other Hezbollah infrastructure used to facilitate attacks against the Jewish state.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the village of Al-Jamijmah in southern Lebanon. The previous night, the military carried out strikes against Hezbollah missile launch sites in the same region.

On Monday, Israel's military killed three Hezbollah operatives involved in advancing attacks against troops and in reestablishing terrorist infrastructure in the Sidon area of southwestern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said last Saturday that the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River — a key requirement of Beirut's ceasefire with Israel — was "only days away from completion."

The truce went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, following an intense two-month IDF campaign that weakened Hezbollah's leadership. The deal was cemented by the Israeli and Lebanese governments and five mediators, including Washington.

