WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel | iran | quds | force | lebanon

Israeli Military Says it Killed a Member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon

Israeli Military Says it Killed a Member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon

Thursday, 25 December 2025 10:13 AM EST

The Israeli military said on ⁠Thursday that its forces killed a member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

The military ‍identified the man as Hussein ‍Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit ⁠840.

He was assassinated in the area or Ansariyeh, the military added in a statement, ​without giving any further details of his death.

Al-Jawhari "operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in ‍terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of ⁠Israel and its security forces," the statement said.

Israel and Iran fought a brief war in June and the Israeli military has been carrying out ⁠strikes in Lebanon on ​a near-daily basis, ⁠in what it says is an effort to stop Iranian-backed ‍Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah from rebuilding.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed in November ‌2024 ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and required the disarmament ⁠of ​the powerful terrorist group, beginning in areas south of the river adjacent to Israel.

There was no ‍immediate comment from Iran or Lebanon.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Israeli military said on ⁠Thursday that its forces killed a member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.The military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in...
israel, iran, quds, force, lebanon
187
2025-13-25
Thursday, 25 December 2025 10:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved