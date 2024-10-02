Netanyahu: Iran Made a Big Mistake and Will Pay for It

Israeli leaders vowed Israel would respond harshly after the Iranian regime launched some 190 ballistic missiles at the country on Tuesday evening, sending millions of Israelis into bomb shelters for around an hour.

"This evening, Iran made a big mistake – and it will pay for it. The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of the Security Cabinet meeting later in the evening.

"Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah or Mohsen. Apparently, there are those in Tehran who do not understand this either. They will. We will keep to the rule we have determined: Whoever attacks us – we attack them," Netanyahu vowed.

"Today, more than ever, the forces of light in the world must unite and work together against the ayatollahs' dark regime, which is the source of terror and evil in our region. They must stand alongside Israel. The choice has never been more clear, between tyranny and freedom, between the blessing and the curse."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant concurred, saying that "Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the State of Israel, pay a heavy price."

Gallant added that he had spent the evening in the IDF's "command and control center together with senior defense officials, closely watching the IDF's successful defense against the Iranian missile attack on Israel."

Shortly after giving the all-clear at the end of the missile assault, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari called it "a severe and dangerous escalation," and emphasized, "There will be consequences."

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," Hagari added.

In another press briefing, Hagari reiterated, "This assault will have consequences. We have plans, we will act where and when we decide."

Leaders from across Israel's political spectrum, including leading opposition politicians, expressed support for a harsh response against Iran.

"The attack tonight, despite U.S. warning – must be met with not only a forceful Israeli response - but a larger, coordinated regional one," said Benny Gantz, chair of the National Unity Party.

"Like the 13th of April, tonight is yet another example of important and effective cooperation between Israel, the United States and regional partners, for which Israel is deeply appreciative of. The free world and Israel as a democratic outpost of it in the Middle East, cannot remain passive any longer to growing Iranian aggression both regionally and globally."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Israel's enemies should know that Israel will win the conflict. "Our military capabilities, the defense industry, the support of our allies and above all the power of our wonderful people – we know that even if the price is already paid, we will win."

"Iran will pay a significant and heavy price for the attack yesterday; in Tehran they know that Israel will come. The response should be tough and send a clear message to the entire axis, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza," he added.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett stressed that the Iranian assault presented the opportunity to strike the regime's nuclear program.

"Israel has now its greatest opportunity in 50 years, to change the face of the Middle East," Bennett wrote on X. "We must act now to destroy Iran's nuclear program, its central energy facilities, and to fatally cripple this terrorist regime."

"We have the justification. We have the tools. Now that Hezbollah and Hamas are paralyzed, Iran stands exposed. There are times when history knocks at our door, and we must open it," he added.

"This opportunity must not be missed."