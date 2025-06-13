Iranian Official: We'll Strike Anyone Who Aids Israel

A senior Iranian official said Friday that the Tehran regime will target the regional bases of any country that assists Israel.

"Iran reserves the right – under international law – to respond decisively to this regime," the official told CNN. "Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran's operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets."

Iran accused the U.S. of being complicit in the attacks, which the Trump administration denied, telling Tehran on Friday at the U.N. Security Council on Friday that it would "be wise" to negotiate over its nuclear program, The Jerusalem Post reported.

After Israel began Operation Rising Lion on Thursday night, targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel acted unilaterally and that the U.S. was not involved.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran," Rubio said in a statement released by the White House. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

"Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

President Donald Trump reportedly said Friday that Israel used "great American equipment" in its attack.

U.S. and Israeli sources told CNN the U.S. military helped to intercept Iranian missiles launched against Israel. One Israeli source told CNN other countries in the region also supported Israeli air defenses.