State Dept. to Americans: Exit Iran 'Immediately'

The State Department on Friday warned Americans in Iran to get out and also issued a warning against traveling there.

"U.S. citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if you are there," the department posted on X.

Any Americans still in Iran who are unable to leave were encouraged to "shelter in place," it added.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday with a barrage of airstrikes that took out top military officers and hit nuclear and missile sites, calling it just the beginning and raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

The State Department notice also referenced the fact that if Iranian authorities detain Americans, they would have to rely on Swiss diplomats for help.

"The U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the notice read. "The Swiss government, acting through its Embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for United States interests in Iran."

A separate post from State Department indicated that more military strikes are likely in Iran.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.