Tags: israel | hezbollah | war

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Position, Citing Ceasefire Violations

Smoke rises from the site of Israeli airstrikes that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on November 25, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 02 December 2024 10:59 AM EST

Hezbollah said it carried out a "defensive warning strike" on an Israeli military position in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Monday, citing what it called repeated Israeli ceasefire violations including airstrikes and shelling in Lebanon.

The Israeli military said the Hezbollah strike consisted of two missiles and caused no casualties.

Earlier, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency NNA said Israeli forces fired two artillery shells toward the southern Lebanese town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district, while heavy machinegun fire targeted Yaroun. No injuries were reported in either incident, NNA added. 

Israeli jets Sunday launched an airstrike over a southern Lebanese border village, while troops shelled other border towns and villages still under Israeli control, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The attacks come days after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike in the village of Yaroun, nor did the Hezbollah militant group. Israel continues to call on displaced Lebanese not to return to dozens of southern villages in this current stage of the ceasefire. It also continues to impose a daily curfew for people moving across the Litani River between 5 pm and 7 am.

The first phase of the ceasefire is a 60-day cessation of hostilities where Hezbollah militants are supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon north of the Litani River and Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon into northern Israel. Lebanese troops are to deploy in large numbers in the south, effectively being the only armed force in control of the south alongside UNIFIL peacekeepers.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


