Tags: israel | hamas | war | jerry seinfeld | protest

Anti-Israel Protesters in New York Berate Seinfeld

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 06:23 PM EST

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld encountered anti-Israel protesters as he departed from a Manhattan event on Sunday night, the New York Post reported.

The incident took place outside the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side, where Seinfeld attended a discussion featuring former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, the founder of the Free Press online publication.

As Seinfeld exited the venue, protesters captured on video accused of him supporting genocide. One protester was heard shouting, "Genocide supporter, you support genocide," as Seinfeld, smiling, entered a black SUV flanked by NYPD officers. Amid the escalating tensions, one individual shouted, "F*** you, you support genocide," as Seinfeld's vehicle departed.

The protest centered on the appearance of Weiss, who delivered the Y's annual State of the World Jewry address. Weiss, known for her staunch support of Israel, became a focal point for demonstrators who linked her to the death of Refaat Alareer, a Palestinian professor and poet who was killed in Gaza during an Israeli airstrike in December.

Before his death, Alareer criticized Weiss in a tweet, writing, "If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes."

Weiss had criticized Alareer on X for a tweet he made in reply to a post of a baby being burned to death in an oven during Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Alareer wrote, "with or without baking powder."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 26 February 2024 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

