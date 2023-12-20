Dragging 'Seinfeld' Into Politics Highlights Our Divisions

“How can anyone not like him?” the famed TV Mom utters about her son in an episode of the smash sitcom “Seinfeld.”

The character she is referring to happens to be playing himself. He’s the one and only Jerry Seinfeld, comedian extraordinaire.

Along with his lovably quirky television family, Seinfeld and friends are still hanging out in living rooms around the globe, thanks to the wonderful world of syndication.

In the 1980s, Seinfeld was at the top of his stand-up game. Hugely funny and for the most part family-friendly, the comic was able to maintain the trademark style that garnered him scores of late-night guest spots and other sought-after appearances.

The inevitable happened fairly quickly. Television executives chased after him, trying to make a deal that would give him a show of his own.

As fate would have it, he was friends with comedy writer Larry David. The two collaborated on a sitcom in which Jerry would play the real-life character with whom he’s most familiar, himself.

The show “Seinfeld” ended up becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-rated sitcoms ever.

The Landmark Theatre, located in downtown Syracuse, New York, is a venue where Seinfeld was recently set to take to the stand-up stage.

Protestors gathered outside the entrance in anticipation of his performance.

Before he was able to deliver his first punch line, a protest march began, complete with the usual antagonistic bells and whistles.

Protesters hurled around the “genocide” word and called for the comedy show to be shut down.

The mob's targeting of Seinfeld reportedly began with an Instagram post from the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Other socialist groups were reportedly involved, including the Syracuse chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective, and the Syracuse Collective for Palestinian Liberation.

The Instagram post accused Israel of “genocidal atrocities” and stated that the United States is “directly responsible” for them.

Another post by the organizers accused the “Seinfeld” star of being “one of several celebrities denying the genocide of Palestinians.”

The Hollywood community itself remains divided over the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel. Seinfeld is one of a significant number of celebrities who have spoken out against the attack that occurred on innocent civilians.

His name appears alongside hundreds of other Hollywood celebrities in two open letters that condemn Hamas, show solidarity with Israel, and call for the 240 hostages that were taken by the terrorist organization to be returned.

Days after the Hamas attacks Seinfeld posted an image on his Instagram account, along with the following words: “I Stand With Israel.”

He shared that when he was 16 years old he had the experience of living and working in Israel.

“I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom, and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people,” he stated.

The story highlights the social media division that has occurred, which is similar to the Hollywood one. Most are pointing out that Seinfeld is an individual who is merely trying to continue in his profession. He has no ties to any government and is not speaking from a political perspective, but rather a human one.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., agrees, as he has indicated on social media.

“Jerry Seinfeld is an iconic American COMEDIAN who's also Jewish,” Rep. Donalds posted on X.

The congressman added that “he's a COMEDIAN not a diplomat or gov official.”

Invoking another “Seinfeld” episode, was it all just a protest about nothing?

We can only wish.

