Israeli Airstrikes Target Baalbek After Evacuation Warning

Israeli airstrikes struck the ancient Lebanese city of Baalbek on Wednesday, hours after Israel issued an evacuation warning to residents, heightening tensions and displacing thousands in the UNESCO-listed city known for its Roman temples and architecture, but also its Hezbollah presence, ABC News reported.

In the hours following the evacuation announcement, airstrikes struck key locations within Baalbek, targeting what Israel said are Hezbollah-linked sites. This action is part of an expanded Israeli operation that began a month ago, primarily focused on southern Lebanon, but is now reaching further north amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah, CNN reported.

Israeli forces had intensified their bombing campaigns in Lebanon since early October when Hezbollah began launching rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas, which has been engaged in a fierce conflict with Israeli forces in Gaza.

The evacuation notice, directed to Baalbek's entire population, marked an unprecedented move by Israel, signaling a potentially intensified campaign against Hezbollah-affiliated targets in the area, Lebanon's state-run news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces' Arabic language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, urged civilians to prioritize their safety by evacuating the city along designated highways, warning that proximity to Hezbollah members and facilities could endanger lives.

"Being near Hezbollah members, facilities, or combat equipment may expose you to danger," Adraee said in a statement.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that since the surge in hostilities on Oct. 8, more than 2,790 Lebanese have been killed, with an additional 12,700 wounded. The continued violence has displaced approximately 1.2 million people within Lebanon, according to government estimates.

The airstrikes on Baalbek add to the ongoing turmoil as Israel simultaneously battles on two fronts: with Hamas in Gaza and with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In Gaza, the conflict erupted after Hamas militants launched an incursion into Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 civilians and taking 250 hostages. Israel's response has been forceful, resulting in an estimated death toll exceeding 43,000 in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities, who did not clarify if these figures included civilian or combatant casualties.

Baalbek, home to some of the best-preserved Roman ruins in the world, has historically withstood many adversities, from earthquakes to wars, including the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and Lebanon's 15-year civil war. Wednesday's strikes now leave its ancient structures and population vulnerable again amid a growing regional crisis.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.