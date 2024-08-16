Report: American Airlines Delays Israel Flights Until April

American Airlines, which had said it would resume flights to and from Israel in October, is now not expected to restore service until at least April 2025, according to an Israeli media report.

The airline suspended its flights in October 2023, like other airlines, after the Hamas invasion of Israel, but travel agents told the outlet Israel Hayom that now no flights are available until April 2025, and that its flights were removed from booking systems until that time.

The outlet said that it contacted the American Airlines reservation center and tried to book a flight in December. However, it reported that a representative was "surprised" to discover there were no American Airlines flights in its system and that it was not possible to book flights this winter.

In addition, direct flights were not available on the airline's website, the outlet reported.

Newsmax reached out to American Airlines, which confirmed the suspensions Friday.

"American Airlines has suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv through March 29, 2025," a spokesperson said. "To provide additional flexibility, we will extend our travel alert allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by this adjustment to rebook without a fee or cancel and receive a refund. We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers traveling between Israel and European cities with service to the U.S."

American has not operated flights to and from Tel Aviv since Oct. 6, 2023, the airline confirmed.

Meanwhile, travelers who are looking for itineraries for flights to Tel Aviv on the airlines' website will still see flight options, "just not a nonstop option from American through the end of March," the spokesperson said. "Our options for sale this winter to Tel Aviv include connecting itineraries with our partners in Europe."

Further information about American Airlines travel alerts can be obtained online.

Meanwhile, concerns over the conflict in the Middle East growing wider has prompted several international airlines to suspend their flights to Israel or to avoid air space that would be affected, reports Reuters.

These include:

AEGEAN AIRLINES: The Greek airline has canceled all its flights to and from Beirut, Amman, and Tel Aviv until Aug. 19.

AIR ALGERIE: The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC: The Latvian company has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 18.

AIR INDIA: Flights to and from Tel Aviv have been suspended until further notice.

AIR FRANCE-KLM: Air France said Wednesday it planned to resume services between Paris and Beirut from Aug. 15. The flights had been suspended on July 29. Dutch subsidiary KLM has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.

TRANSAVIA: Flights to and from Tel Aviv are canceled until March 31, 2025. Flights to Amman are canceled until Nov. 3.

CATHAY PACIFIC: The Hong Kong-based airline has canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

DELTA AIR LINES: The United States-based carrier has extended the suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv until Aug. 31.

EASYJET: The U.K. budget airline stopped its flights to Tel Aviv in April, and expects to resume operations on March 30, 2025.

FINNAIR: Will not use Iranian airspace, extending some flight times.

ITA AIRWAYS: The Italian airline has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug. 19.

LOT: The Polish company has suspended flights to Israel until Aug. 18.

LUFTHANSA GROUP: The German airline group, also including Swiss Air Lines, Brussels Airlines, and Austrian Airlines is avoiding Iranian and Iraqi air space. Its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and the Iraqi city of Erbil have been extended through Aug. 21.

RYANAIR: The European budget airline has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept. 3.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES: The airline is not using Iranian airspace.

TAROM: The Romanian airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, and Beirut until Aug. 16.

UNITED AIRLINES: Based in Chicago, the airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future. It also suspended daily service between Newark, New Jersey, and Tel Aviv on July 31 after citing security concerns.

VUELING: The Spanish budget carrier, which is owned by IAG, has canceled all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Oct. 26.

In addition, Britain has alerted all its airlines to stay out of Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 through Nov. 4, citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity."

Reuters contributed to this report.