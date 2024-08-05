Delta Pauses JFK-Tel Aviv Flights Through Aug. 31

Delta suspended flights between New York's JFK and Tel Aviv through August 31 amid fears that ongoing Mideast conflict could escalate into a regional war between Israel and Iran.

In a statement Monday, Delta said it's "continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed."

The airline has also suspended ticket sales between the cities, but says seats may still be available on Delta's partner airlines.

The move is an extension of a pause that began last week. United Airlines on Wednesday also suspended flights to Tel Aviv "until further notice," citing security concerns.

Delta is offering travel waivers for customers who booked tickets on affected flights.

Tensions in the Middle East have spiked following Israel's assassination Wednesday of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, one day after Israeli forces in Beirut killed senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr. Iran, which backs both terror groups, has vowed to retaliate. The White House on Sunday said it was deploying additional U.S. forces in the region following the two strikes.