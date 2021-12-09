US Navy Seizes Missiles and Petroleum Products From Iran's Military

The United States Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles, and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products, according to a press release.

The seizure of the arms and fuel was taken in three separate instances starting in 2019 from two Iranian ships.

According to The Hill, the arm-shipments, organized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), deemed a terrorist organization, were headed to Iran-backed Houthi militants in war-torn Yemen.

"The actions of the United States in these two cases strike a resounding blow to the Government of Iran and to the criminal networks supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said of the Justice Department's National Security Division. "The Department of Justice will continue to use all available tools to combat the threats posed by terrorist organizations and all those who seek to harm the United States and its allies."

Matthew Graves, a U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., also praised the Navy's seizure of valuable arms from an enemy country.

"These two cases demonstrate that not only can we disrupt the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' ability to finance its operations through petroleum sales, but we can also thwart its ability to use the proceeds of such sales to arm its terrorist proxies and export terrorism abroad," Graves stated.

Following the assassination of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have increased in the Middle East. In the same month of Soleimani's assassination, Tehran attacked an American military base wounding over 100 American soldiers.

But the U.S. and Iran are in the midst of talks to potentially restart the 2015 nuclear deal that would limit the country's development of nuclear capabilities in return for a lifting of economic sanctions.