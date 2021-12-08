×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Iran | purpleheart | army | award | iran

Purple Hearts Awarded to 39 Soldiers Injured in Iran Missile Attack

Purple Hearts Awarded to 39 Soldiers Injured in Iran Missile Attack
A Purple Heart medal in 2015. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 08:39 PM

The Army, according to a report from The Hill, will award Purple Hearts to 39 soldiers who were previously denied the award after Iran struck their base.

After the attack on Jan. 8, 2020, there were no reports of deaths or injuries. But it was later confirmed that 110 soldiers had suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The decision to award the Purple Hearts was made after a CBS News report, published last month, indicated that the soldiers were denied Purple Heart status along with its accompanying benefits despite being qualified for the honors. Iran struck the soldiers' base in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In May 2020, Navy Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, a Centcom spokesman, said that "it is important to note that a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) diagnosis does not automatically qualify a service member for Purple Heart eligibility or awarding."

But following the CBS report, the Army's Human Resources Command said it would review the Purple Heart status of the soldiers.

On Wednesday, the soldiers were notified of their award.

The Purple Heart comes with many benefits, including priority medical care at Veterans Affairs hospitals and preferential hiring in federal jobs.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Army, according to a report from The Hill, will award Purple Hearts to 39 soldiers who were previously denied the award after Iran struck their base.
purpleheart, army, award, iran
197
2021-39-08
Wednesday, 08 December 2021 08:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved