Iran Threatens to Execute Dozens of Journalists, Hundreds of Relatives

The London-based news network Iran International has made an urgent appeal to the United Nations for help. The Jerusalem Post reported that the Persian language news outlet, which has a bureau in Washington, fears for nearly four dozen of its journalists and hundreds of relatives after they received threats from Iran's Intelligence Ministry.

The threats are said to be explicit death threats against 45 journalists who report for the outlet and more than 300 relatives across eight countries.

Iran International reported that the campaign of threats by Iran is a coordinated attempt to intimidate the press and silence dissent. It described the threats as an "alarming and unprecedented escalation" in what it said was a long-running campaign against its coverage.

The Post report indicated that Iran International has been targeted by Iranian leaders in Tehran over reporting that reaches millions of Persian-speaking viewers and readers across the globe, but especially within Iran's borders. The outlet has been labeled a terrorist organization by Iranian leaders. The report said reporters, staff and their families have been harassed by property being seized, interrogations and travel bans.

The latest threats happen at a time of heightened tensions in the region following Israeli and U.S. attacks against Iran.

The network's legal team told the UN that without immediate action, lives will be lost. Among those who have received the death threats are Iran International reporters based in the United States. The network reported that all the death threats have included specific deadlines, and all have expired.

The network on Wednesday reported comments from President Donald Trump about Iran. Trump told reporters during a media briefing that Iran has been "the perpetrator of hate, a very evil place. And I think it's going to be a lot different in the coming years."