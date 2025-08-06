WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | execution | spying | israel

Iran Executes Man Accused of Passing Information on Nuclear Scientist to Israel

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 07:44 AM EDT

Iran executed a man on Wednesday convicted of spying for Israel and passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed in Israel's June attacks on the Islamic Republic, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan reported.

The report said the man, named Rouzbeh Vadi, had worked in one of Iran's "important and sensitive organizations," without going into further detail.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel has significantly increased this year, with at least eight death sentences carried out in recent months.

The report said Vadi had "committed a wide range of crimes against the country's internal and external security which have caused severe disruption to public order."

Israel launched 12 days of air strikes in June, targeting Iran's top generals and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran executed a man on Wednesday convicted of spying for Israel and passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed in Israel's June attacks on the Islamic Republic, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan reported. The report said the man, named Rouzbeh Vadi, had worked...
iran, execution, spying, israel
131
2025-44-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 07:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved