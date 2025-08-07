Trump: Important That Middle Eastern Countries Join Abraham Accords

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was important that Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords, saying it will ensure peace in the region.

"Now that the nuclear arsenal being 'created' by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote in a social media post.

As part of the Abraham Accords, signed during Trump's first term in office, four Muslim-majority countries agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel after U.S. mediation. Efforts to expand the accords have been complicated by a soaring death toll and starvation in Gaza.