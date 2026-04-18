UK Probes Failed Drone Plot Near Israeli Embassy, Iran Link Suspected

A suspected failed drone attack targeting the Israeli Embassy in London is being investigated by British police, with early indications pointing to a little-known pro-Iranian group that claimed responsibility online.

The Metropolitan Police said the embassy "has not been attacked" and confirmed all staff were safe, but launched urgent counterterrorism inquiries after a video emerged claiming drones carrying “dangerous substances” had been deployed against the site.

Police said they are "aware of a video in which a group claims to have targeted the nearby Embassy of Israel," adding they are carrying out "urgent enquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link" to suspicious items discovered nearby.

Those items were found in Kensington Gardens, close to the embassy, prompting a large-scale security response. Officers in protective suits, described by Scotland Yard as a "precaution," searched the park, supported by forensic teams and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists.

"We are assessing a number of discarded items," police said, stressing that "we do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage."

The Israeli Embassy also confirmed there had been no strike, stating the site "was not attacked" and that all personnel were safe.

The video was attributed to Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya, a recently emerged group aligned with Iran that has claimed involvement in previous attacks on Israeli and Jewish-linked targets in Europe.

Counterterrorism chief Matt Jukes said a heightened police presence and cordons were in place around the area.

"We do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this time," he said, while urging the public to "avoid the area while officers carry out their work."

The incident comes amid a string of recent threats and alleged plots involving Israeli and Jewish sites in London, including arson attacks and reported surveillance activities linked to Iran.