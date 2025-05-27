WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | israel | trump | netanyahu

Trump Warned Netanyahu Not to Jeopardize Iran Talks

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 05:11 PM EDT

President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any actions that would hamper negotiations between the United States and Iran during a phone call last week, Axios reports.

Sources, including an unidentified White House official, told the news outlet that Trump said last Thursday during a call with Netanyahu that he "doesn't want anything to impede" the talks, sending the message that Trump "doesn't want" Netanyahu "to antagonize at a time when he is trying to solve problems."

Israel's Channel 12 news reports that the conversation between the two world leaders was "marked by sharp disagreements," but Netanyahu's office pushed back on those claims, denying that it was "a tense conversation."

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday, a day after meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, that the two countries need to "stay united and let this process play out."

She added, "I asked the prime minister to work with President Trump to make sure we are taking wise decisions together. He wants Benjamin Netanyahu to be on the same page with him."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


