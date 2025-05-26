Darin Gaub to Newsmax: Trump Too Optimistic About Iran

Retired Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub on Monday cast doubts on President Donald Trump's hints at an announcement concerning Iran, telling Newsmax on Monday that the country's leaders have a goal of "weaponizing" their nuclear sites.

On Sunday, while leaving his golf club in New Jersey, Trump hinted to the press that he would have a major announcement on Iran in the next two days, saying that "we've had some real progress, serious progress" after negotiations in Rome.

Gaub said on "Newsline" that "one thing about Trump is he's an eternal optimist when it comes to foreign relations and his ability to influence stopping conflict."

He added: "We certainly hope for his success as he advertises, but as you've seen with Russia, Ukraine, and you continue to see with these other conflicts, it seems like every time you start getting hope for one of these to end because they're at a table and talking that it flares back up, someone comes in and pours fuel on that fire."

Gaub said: "Iran's leaders ... are blustering because they have two audiences: One, they've got to continue to project strength to their own people because they've shown weakness on a national scale a few times against Israel.

"And second, of course, to the outside world, because they don't want the outside world messing with their goals, ultimately, of clearly weaponizing the nuclear sites."

He warned that if Iran "wanted to just produce power, they could have been doing that for quite a while now."

