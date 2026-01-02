Iran Warns of Retaliation After Trump Backs Protesters

A senior Iranian official warned Friday that Tehran could retaliate against U.S. bases and troops across the Middle East after President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to intervene if Iranian security forces killed peaceful protesters.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, responded after Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States was "locked and loaded and ready to go" to help "peaceful protesters" if authorities shoot or kill demonstrators.

In a post on social media, Ghalibaf called Trump's comments an official threat and said any U.S. action would bring "serious consequences."

He said American forces and facilities "across the entire region" would become "legitimate targets" if Washington took what he described as "adventurism" against Iran. Ghalibaf also said Iranians would remain "united and determined" against foreign pressure.

The exchange comes as Iran faces nearly a week of demonstrations initially fueled by economic anger after the rial plunged to new lows.

Protests have spread to multiple cities and have increasingly included antigovernment chants, reflecting broader frustration with inflation, unemployment, and long-running grievances over political and social restrictions.

At least seven people have been killed in violence linked to the unrest, according to reports from The Associated Press. Activists and rights groups have reported additional arrests and injuries, while Iranian state media has described some gatherings as riots and has accused foreign powers of stirring unrest.

Iran's leadership has frequently blamed outside forces for domestic protests, while also tightening security in major cities.

The latest demonstrations are the largest since the 2022 protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran's morality police, and spread nationwide. Those protests were met with a sweeping crackdown.

Trump's warning signaled a sharp escalation at a moment of heightened regional tension following strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last summer amid clashes involving Israel.

Tehran later fired missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts U.S. forces, in a retaliatory attack that caused damage but no reported injuries.

Trump has said the strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, but in recent days he has warned that Tehran could be trying to rebuild elements of its nuclear or missile programs.

He has also pointed to the possibility of stronger consequences if Iran resumes activities Washington and its allies view as threatening.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of exploiting the protests to justify further military action and have warned that intervention could destabilize the region and put American troops at risk.

Analysts say Iran's network of allied militias and partner forces, as well as its missile arsenal, gives Tehran options for retaliation across the Middle East even as it faces internal economic strain.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ghalibaf's threat. Iranian authorities have not released a comprehensive accounting of casualties from the protests.