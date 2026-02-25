Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: Rare Opportunity to Change Iran

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. has a rare opening to reshape the future of Iran, arguing the regime is at one of its weakest points in decades and that the president must retain flexibility to act.

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Fetterman said he broke with many in his party during the State of the Union address when President Donald Trump referenced military action against Iran.

"Everyone's talking about the State of the Union speech. And then when that came up last night, I think I might have been the only Democrat to stand up and clap," Fetterman said. "You know, the things that when the president referenced Midnight Hammer and military against Iran."

Fetterman brushed aside the ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, citing the terrorist state's long history of broken promises and failed agreements.

"I don't think we can ever negotiate with Iran, because the last time there was a significant kind of treaty, that ended up with 900 pounds of just below weapons grade uranium enrichment," he said.

"And now after what Iran has done, they killed tens of thousands of their own young people in there. So this is clearly where we're at," Fetterman added.

The Pennsylvanian argued that current conditions present a strategic opening for America and its allies.

"And I also think that the Iranian regime, everything that we read and see that the regime has been the weakest that they've been in decades right now," he said. "So I think we have a unique opportunity to topple it or to install a better way forward for Iran. So I'm open to that."

Fetterman also said he plans to oppose efforts to limit the president's military authority regarding Iran.

"And now I think I've heard that we are going to bring the Iranian war powers bill up tomorrow. And I just said that I'm going to vote that down again, because I think the president absolutely needs to have the flexibility to have those kind of targeted" strikes, he said.

"So I absolutely support that as a Democrat, but as someone I think that's the right thing in the region."

