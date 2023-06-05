Instagram Restores Account of RFK Jr.

Instagram reinstated the personal account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced in April that he will run in the 2024 Democrat presidential primary, The Hill reported.

Instagram two years ago removed the account of Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, after he repeatedly posted what was deemed to be misinformation about the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta told The Washington Post that "as he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Instagram account."

The spokesperson added that Kennedy's anti-vaccine nonprofit organization, Children's Health Defense, which also had its account suspended, will not be reinstated.

Kennedy said last week that his presidential campaign was unable to set up an Instagram account, tweeting that "to silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?"

The Meta spokesperson told The Washington Post that Kennedy's inability to set up an account was an error, saying that the platform "quickly fixed" the issue.

CNN noted that Kennedy's return to Instagram will provide him with access to his more than 769,000 followers.