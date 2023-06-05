×
Tags: 2024 election | robert f. kennedy jr. | jack dorsey | endorsement | democrat | candidate

Jack Dorsey Endorses RFK Jr.'s Bid for President

By    |   Monday, 05 June 2023 08:27 AM EDT

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, arguing he's the best Democrat candidate with a shot at beating Republican rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Son of the late New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, the Democrat — an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine proponent — threw his hat into the ring against President Joe Biden for the party's nomination in April.

On Sunday, Dorsey set off a firestorm with a tweet of a video of Kennedy talking with Fox News' Harris Faulkner. The clip was titled, "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024."

"He can and he will," Dorsey commented.

When challenged by a poster if Dorsey was "endorsing or just predicting," he responded: "Both."

Dorsey went on to defend his surprise pick, telling one skeptic who wrote the party would "never allow" the contrarian Kennedy on the ticket; his anti-vaccine stance rattled fellow Democrats.

"True but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day," he said of the party.

Another critic tweeted there was "not a chance" the party would allow him to be nominated, Dorsey batted back: "Even more reason."

And to the nay-sayer who tweeted "voice is an issue and he tends to over-index too much on tree hugging," Dorsey responded: "Voice is a super power and set him apart."

Kennedy has a disorder that results in a raspy voice known as spasmodic dysphoria or laryngeal dystonia.

Fox Business noted Kennedy, 69, scion of the what some consider the nation's most famous political dynasty, has polled at 16% and 20% in two recent surveys about Democrat contenders in the 2024 race.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 05 June 2023 08:27 AM
