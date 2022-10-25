Rising Costs To Affect Turkey Day Worse Than Last Year

As farmers struggle with inflation, drought, and the avian flu, so too will the consumer this Thanksgiving, according to a Fox Weather report last Thursday.

“Corn and other turkey feed are highly dependent on weather extremes, and drought conditions can lead to a lack of production,” according to the report.

The USDA says more than 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated as a result of avian flu.

Dr. Jayson Lusk of Purdue University told Fox, “There appears to be still some hangover from the avian influenza outbreaks that we have this spring, so total turkey production is down, and as a result, wholesale prices are up.”

Lusk, who is head of the agricultural economics department, anticipates wholesale prices to rise 30% higher than in 2021.

Financial burdens of the poor economy and rising inflation press upon Americans.

In a recent Personal Capital survey, one in five Americans fear they will not be able to afford the cost of Thanksgiving this year.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll also found 93% of registered voters worry about inflation and the state of the economy as we edge closer to midterm elections.

