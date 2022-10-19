Poll: 8 in 10 Cite Economy, Inflation as Major Issues

The majority of Americans said in a recent survey that the economy and inflation are two of the most important issues in the November midterm elections.

In a poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult released Wednesday, most voters cited the economy, inflation, and crime as the "issues playing a major role in midterm elections."

81% said the economy.

80% said inflation.

64% said crime.

When asked which party they trust more on these issues:

46% trust Republicans more on the economy.

39% trust Democrats more on the economy.

46% trust Republicans more on inflation.

37% trust Democrats more on inflation.

45% trust Republicans more on crime.

38% trust Democrats more on crime.

In addition, the poll found that most voters think the country has "gotten off on the wrong track," and most disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance.

70% said the country is on the wrong track.

30% said the country is going in the right direction.

54% disapprove of Biden.

44% approve of Biden.

Politico and Morning Consult polled 2,005 registered voters Oct. 14-16 with a margin of error of plus/minus 2 percentage points.