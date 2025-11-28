Ind. Senator 'No' on Redistricting Due to Trump Slur

An Indiana Republican state senator said he will not vote to redraw the state’s congressional maps after President Donald Trump said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was "seriously retarded."

Michael Bohacek, who represents northern Indiana, said he has been an unapologetic advocate for people with intellectual disabilities since his second daughter was born with Down syndrome.

"This is not the first time our president has used these insulting and derogatory references, and his choices of words have consequences," Bohacek said on social media.

"I will be voting NO on redistricting, perhaps he can use the next 10 months to convince voters that his policies and behavior deserve a congressional majority," Bohaceck added.

Trump was attacking Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar on Truth Social, saying "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are overwhelming the state" and that Somali gangs are "roving the streets."

"The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.," Trump wrote Thursday night.

Walz fired back, tweeting, "Release the MRI results."

The Minnesota governor was referencing Trump’s recent disclosure that he underwent an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed last month.

The White House has not released the findings or said why Trump needed an MRI.

Indiana has called a special session to discuss redrawing its congressional maps to possibly give Republicans two additional seats as they try to maintain their razor thin majority in the House of Representatives.

It is unclear whether the measure has enough votes among Republicans to pass.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray originally declined to call a special session since there were not enough votes to approve redistricting.