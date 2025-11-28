Dem Gov. Walz Fires Back at Trump: 'Release the MRI Results'

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz fired back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president used a derogatory slur to describe him in a lengthy Thanksgiving post on Truth Social.

"Release the MRI results," Walz wrote Friday on X, referencing Trump’s recent disclosure that he underwent an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed last month.

The White House has not released the findings.

Trump used a pair of Thanksgiving Day posts on Truth Social to sharply criticize Democrat immigration policies while delivering personal attacks on Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

In the posts, Trump blamed immigration for what he called widespread "social dysfunction," citing crime, school performance, housing shortages and deficits. He claimed the United States' foreign-born population stands at 53 million and alleged that many migrants come from "failed nations," prisons, and gangs.

He also asserted that migrant families receive disproportionately large government benefits.

Trump singled out Minnesota, alleging "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia" are overwhelming the state and claiming that Somali gangs are "roving the streets."

The first of two Trump Truth Social posts Thanksgiving night read:

"The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…"

The exchange comes days after Trump revoked legal protections for Somali nationals in Minnesota, citing public safety concerns. Federal data from August shows 705 Somali citizens in the United States hold temporary protected status.

The administration is also reviewing green cards issued to migrants from Somalia and 18 other countries after two National Guard members were shot by an allege Afghanistan National terrorist refugee who was permitted into the U.S. by former President Joe Biden.

One victim, 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, died Thursday; Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition.

In a follow-up post outlining policy proposals, Trump said he would "permanently pause" migration from "all Third World countries," end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants who "undermine domestic tranquility," and deport foreign nationals he described as "public charges" or "non-compatible with Western Civilization."

He said the goal would be a "major reduction" in migrant populations, adding that "reverse migration" is the only long-term solution.

Those posts followed a Trump media scrum at Mar-a-Lago before this Thanksgiving dinner, and also another post denouncing the unvetted migrant flights out of Afghanistan that carried Afghanistan refugees, while leaving some Americans and military gear behind.

"This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan," Trump wrote. "Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs did to our Country!"