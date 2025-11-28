Trump Blasts Dems, Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar on Immigration

President Donald Trump closed out Thanksgiving with a pair of Truth Social posts attacking immigration policy under the previous Biden administration, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Trump began by stating that the "official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million" before asserting that most "are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels."

"They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form," he wrote. "They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it's eating them alive to do so!"

He then went on to claim that the burden of U.S. refugees is "the leading cause of social dysfunction in America," pointing to "Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits," which he said, "did not exist after World War II."

The president then used Minnesota as an example, where he said the "once great State of Minnesota" has been "completely" taken over by "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia."

"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," Trump said on Truth Social.

Walz, whom Trump described as "seriously retarded," is either too afraid or incompetent to do anything about the problem, the president asserted, while Omar, whom he called "the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country," reportedly does nothing to better the situation either.

Trump said Omar is "always wrapped in her swaddling hijab" and "probably came into the U.S.A. illegally" by committing immigration fraud and marrying her brother.

She "does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated," he said, "when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…"

The United States might have made significant strides technologically, Trump said, but its immigration policy under his Democrat predecessor has "eroded those gains."

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," the president wrote.

His comments came one day after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., killing one. Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe remains in "very critical" condition, according to West Virginia GOP Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old West Virginia Guardsman deployed to the nation's capital as part of Trump's crackdown on crime, later died from her wounds. She had volunteered for Guard duty to allow others to spend Thanksgiving with family.

Only a policy of "REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," Trump said.

"Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won't be here for long!"