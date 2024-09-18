House Bill Deports Illegals With Sex Offenses

The House approved a bill Wednesday requiring the federal government to deport illegal immigrants who have a history of sex offenses and domestic violence.

Every Republican and 51 Democrats voted to pass the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, which was introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

If signed into the law, the bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act so illegal immigrants with a history of sex offenses or domestic violence would not be admitted to the country and deported.

"H.R.7909 is about common sense — a trait sorely lacking in Washington these days," Mace wrote in an op-ed in the Post and Courier. "This bill ensures predators who pose a threat and have been previously convicted of sexual assault, domestic violence, and other heinous crimes are turned away or immediately deported.

"It’s time to stop coddling criminals and start standing up for the innocent victims who deserve justice and families who deserve peace of mind."

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., attacked "woke prosecutors" who don’t arrest illegal immigrants for crimes against women at a press conference Wednesday.

"Everybody on the House floor should vote for that bill," Scalise said. "But if any Democrat there votes against it, they’re going to have to explain to people back home who are watching this be carried out in every community in America, why they would rather stand with illegals than women in their own districts that they represent."

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., opposed the legislation, saying it was designed to "scapegoat and fearmonger about immigrants."

"Sexual offenses and domestic violence are serious crimes, and if this bill fixed some gap in current law, I would have no problem supporting this legislation," Nadler said during floor debate. "But that is not the case here.

"In reality, the redundancies in this bill all but assure that no additional dangerous individuals would face immigration consequences if it were to become law."