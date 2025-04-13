WATCH TV LIVE

Stephen A. Smith: Possible '28 Run Based on 'Rudderless' Dems

By    |   Sunday, 13 April 2025 09:02 PM EDT

ESPN Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith announced on Sunday he was considering a 2028 run at the White House based on the poor showing of Democrats as well as the Republicans.

Smith told ABC's "This Week" he was considering a bid at the presidency based on fielding calls from "billionaires," "elected officials," "pundits," and most notably his "pastor."

"I couldn't be happier" with life right now, Smith said. But "people have walked up to me, including my own pastor for crying out loud, who has said to me, 'You don't know what God has planned for you. At least show the respect to the people who believe in you, who respect you, who believe that you can make a difference in this country to leave the door open for any possibilities two to three years down the line.'"

Smith then jumped on the rumors that the 22nd Amendment was going to be circumvented, making way for a possible third Trump term.

"And then you're talking about circumventing the 22nd Amendment, and you think that's cool? No way. That's not something that we should stand for."

"So I would hope somebody else would step up that's more qualified than me, but if it has to come down to me, it is something I would consider. Yes, I would. I don't mind tussling with these folks at all on the left or the right. All of them disgust me, to be quite honest with you."

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer

Sunday, 13 April 2025
