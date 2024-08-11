WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | rockets | launched | lebanon | israel | hezbollah | iran

IDF: Around 30 Rockets Launched From Lebanon Into Israel

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 10:08 PM EDT

The IDF reported Sunday evening that approximately 30 rockets were launched into Israel from Lebanon.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in northern Israel, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Kabri, a number of which fell in open areas," the IDF said in a statement.

Rocket sirens were heard in Nahariya, the Israeli northern coastal city, at about 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

The IDF had said earlier Sunday that its instructions to the public hadn't changed even amid the potential of an attack from Iran in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"The IDF and the security establishment monitor our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah, and constantly assess the situation. IDF forces are deployed and prepared in high readiness. If it becomes necessary to change the instructions, we will update about it in an orderly message on the official channels," IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

CNN Political and Foreign Policy Analyst Barak Ravid reported that Israeli intelligence had assessed that Iranian forces could be planning an attack "within days, even before the Aug. 15 hostage deal talks." However, the situation is "still fluid" and it is possible that Iranian decision making will change.

According to Ravid, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday that Iranian military preparations suggest Iran is preparing for a large-scale attack.

