IDF Says It Captured Palestinian Suspect in Car Ramming

A Palestinian man accused of ramming a car into two Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Dayr Qadis has been captured, Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday night.

The suspect hit the soldiers with his car Wednesday night at a checkpoint at the entrance to Dayr Qadis, before fleeing the scene, the Times of Israel reported. The two women were slightly injured.

The suspect was captured as troops encircled the town, according to the IDF.

This is the second time this week that IDF service members were injured in a car-ramming attack. On Monday night, two Israeli soldiers were lightly and moderately injured in a terrorist car-ramming attack at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem in Judea on Monday night, the Jewish News Syndicate reported, citing the IDF.

The IDF said during "operations in the Al-Khader area of ​​the Etzion Brigade, a Palestinian vehicle broke through a roadblock and carried out a car-ramming attack. The vehicle fled, many forces are conducting a chase and searches in the area."

Two Palestinian suspects who fled the area after the ramming attack surrendered to security forces following a manhunt, the Jewish News Syndicate reported. They were apprehended and transferred to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for further questioning.

The wounded soldiers were transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified.